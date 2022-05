The way Game 1 went between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on Wednesday suggests the Oilers are going to need to change their approach. Edmonton got caught up in the emotion of a playoff Battle of Alberta, got out of sorts early, and had to battle back just to tie the game in a super high-scoring affair. They weren’t able to hold the lead and lost 9-6. Members of the team who spoke to the media afterward said they couldn’t play that way again if they expected to win this series.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO