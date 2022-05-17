Alumna Morgan Long builds a business on creativity and positivity

Today, hopefully, you’ll allow me a brief break from discussing tech and technique to revel in a bit of the pure joy that is the process of photography. Last night, I went to the movies to see "Fatal Attraction." Yes, you are reading this in the year 2022 (or sometime on the future Internet). No, you have not traveled back in time to 1987 to a time of big hair and even bigger shoulder pads. Instead, I found myself sitting in a small neighborhood movie theater, with the bottoms of my shoes partially laminated to the floor by decades of spilled and partially cleaned popcorn butter, to watch director Adrian Lyne’s opus to infidelity because I love movies more than anything else in the world. And, though I had seen the film on multiple occasions, it had been a long time since I’d seen it on the big screen as it was intended. And, with all due respect to advancements in cell phones, movies are meant to be seen in a theater. So, whenever I get a chance to see a film on the big screen rather than via a streaming service, I hop in the car and find my way to the box office.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO