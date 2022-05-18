ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Museum In Ohio

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Museums allow us all to take miniature vacations and explore our world simply by stepping through their doors. And no matter what you're into, whether it's history, art, science — even vintage televisions — chances are the perfect museum for you is not too far away. So become a tourist in your own state and learn about the best museum in Ohio .

According to Trip Advisor , the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, is the best museum in the state. Here's what they have to say about it:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is alive with the energy, passion and the spirit of music we celebrate. The 150,000 square-foot museum features seven floors, four theaters for films and ever-changing exhibits. Get a front row feeling for 30+ years of induction performance highlights through the all-new Power of Rock Experience. You can spend as little as an hour, or up to an entire day exploring all the Rock Hall's exhibits. Right here in Cleveland, Ohio, you will find the only museum devoted to the story of rock and roll! Photos and video encouraged!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located at 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, check out the museum's website .

