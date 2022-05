Climate change is making record-breaking heatwaves in northwest India and Pakistan 100 times more likely, according to a study by the Met Office.The research examined the chances of exceeding record-breaking average temperatures recorded in India in April and May in 2010.It found that without climate change, the region should expect to see such temperatures once in 312 years. But with it these types of temperatures can now expect to be recorded once every three years, the Met Office says. By the end of the century, the study shows, the region could see these temperatures on average once every year.Swathes of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO