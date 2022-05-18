ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10th contempt citation filed against DCFS director as 13-year-old locked in psych ward

The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily member details conditions of child held beyond medical necessity. Leah is a 13-year-old girl under Department of Children and Family Services care who lives in a psychiatric ward in a Chicago hospital. Capitol News Illinois is using a pseudonym to protect her identity, but has confirmed she’s been...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Kansas, IL
State
Indiana State
Cook County, IL
Society
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Aldermen speak out as mass shooting victims are identified, video emerges

Authorities have identified the two men killed in a mass shooting near the Chicago Red Line station on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, two local aldermen railed against downtown’s continuing violent crime problem as a low-quality video of the shooting emerged online. Here’s the latest:. Officials said Antonio Wade, 30,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Citation#Psychiatric Hospital#Dcfs#Capitol News Illinois#Harvard University
CBS Chicago

CPS data breach exposes records of tens of thousands of students and staff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A data breach involving Chicago Public Schools exposed years' worth of records for tens of thousands of students and staff.CPS officials said a technology vendor, Battelle for Kids, was the victim of a ransomware attack last December, on a server that stores course information and evaluations.The breach affected students who were enrolled between 2015 and 2019. Notices are going out.While CPS said no personal information, like Social Security numbers or financial information, was taken, the data that was exposed included children's names, birthdates, genders, CPS student ID number, and course information. No health data, current course or schedule information, course grades, or standardized test scores were involved.As a precaution, CPS is offering parents a free year of credit monitoring for all of the three major credit agencies.Impacted families and staff are invited to call 833-909-4007, visit cps.edu/databreach or email BFK-Breach-Info@cps.edu for more information.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded

CHICAGO — (AP) — Two people were killed and seven were injured when a man involved in a fight opened fire outside a fast food restaurant just blocks from Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile shopping district, authorities said Friday, as the city vowed to address a recent spate of shootings downtown and a surge in gun violence citywide.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Addison student threatened school staff on Instagram, father also arrested: police

ADDISON, Ill. - An 18-year-old Addison Trail High School student was arrested on charges of posting a threatening message on social media directed at school staff. On Thursday, Addison police say students at the school observed a post on Instagram showing a man holding a black gun with a threatening caption. A student immediately told a teacher about the post who then notified the principal.
ADDISON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
southportcorridorchicago.com

Mass shooting by the Mag Mile; Lightfoot’s response

The violence continues in Chicago day after day. Another mass shooting Thursday evening in the heart of the Gold Coast left two people dead, several other injured. This was supposed to be Lori’s “Summer of Joy” for Chicago:. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s statement on Friday, May 20:...
CHICAGO, IL
fox5ny.com

Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a GUN was recovered, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a Twitter post.
CHICAGO, IL
13abc.com

Man found guilty of rape and murder decades later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man was found guilty of murder and rape 20 years later. Kenneth Marshall was convicted on eight felony charges including aggravated murder and rape on Friday. For more than 20 years the rapes of a woman and two children were unsolved and considered cold. In 2021,...
TOLEDO, OH
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy