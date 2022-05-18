ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Aptamers for Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSBIO offer an extensive range of aptamers targeting many human proteins linked to cancer. Aptamers bind to target molecules with the same affinity and specificity as antibodies but offer significant advantages, in particular a lack of immunogenicity, which...

MedicalXpress

Using CAR T-cell therapy, scientists seek cure for cancer at the molecular level

In the fight against cancer, a new tool has emerged that's shifted the treatment landscape. CAR T-cell therapy, first approved for clinical use in 2017, uses a patient's own re-engineered immune cells to attack cancer. It has proven to be particularly effective against certain types of lymphoma. Its success represents...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover effective combination immunotherapy for liver cancer

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered a specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer. The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4). When used together in this study, LipC6 and the anti- CTLA4 antibody significantly slowed tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor-attacking T cells.
CANCER
Futurity

Combo immunotherapy slows down liver cancer in mice

Researchers have discovered a specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer. The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4). “This represents a new and powerful therapeutic approach.”. When used together in this study,...
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A study confirms the relationship between an amino acid present in diet and depression

Researchers from the Girona Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBGI) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona, Spain, have identified the role of proline, an amino acid, in humans, mice and flies suffering depression. The results, published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism, also associate the consumption of a proline-rich diet with a greater tendency to develop depression.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
insideedition.com

Woman Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her Symptoms as Anxiety

In 2020, Katie Coleman was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer after having her symptoms repeatedly dismissed by doctors. Coleman told the "Today" show that she knew something was wrong with her body. “I just knew it deep down. I had sustained high blood pressure and a rapid heart rate, so I went to eight different doctors, did all kinds of tests and everybody just kept telling me I had anxiety,” she said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Parkinson’s: Promising stem cell treatment reverses symptoms in rodents

Parkinson’s disease damages a specific class of neurons located in the midbrain. This robs the brain of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps control movement. In a new study, researchers describe a process for transforming non-neuronal cells into functioning neurons. Neural grafts in rats reverse motor symptoms caused by Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New molecular subset of pediatric liver cancer identified

New research from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Cancer Center characterizes a new molecular type of high-risk pediatric liver cancer. The study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, showed that these tumors have better outcomes when patients were treated by transplantation, rather than by chemotherapy and surgery alone.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nationwide study finds significant decline in treatment for heart attacks during pandemic

New findings from the Ascension Health System's internal National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) analyzing rates of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in parallel with COVID-19 surges is being presented today at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The findings reveal STEMI PCI cases dramatically dropped nearly 30% following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop 'off the shelf' engineered stem cells to treat aggressive brain cancer

Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly aggressive cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. Brain cancers like GBM are challenging to treat because many cancer therapeutics cannot pass through the blood-brain barrier, and more than 90 percent of GBM tumors return after being surgically removed, despite surgery and subsequent chemo- and radiation therapy being the most successful way to treat the disease. In a new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, scientists devised a novel therapeutic strategy for treating GBMs post-surgery by using stem cells taken from healthy donors engineered to attack GBM-specific tumor cells. This strategy demonstrated profound efficacy in preclinical models of GBM, with 100 percent of mice living over 90 days after treatment. Results are published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Midlife Depression in Women

Middle-aged women (age 40-55) have been found to be at higher risk for depression. Part of it stems from the natural hormonal alterations of perimenopause and menopause. However, it tends to be about more than just hormone changes: Midlife can be a time marked with greater losses, like empty-nest syndrome, ailing and/or deceased parents, career changes, and a loss of former friendships, marital and love partnerships. Additionally, women in midlife have reported higher rates of pain and physical ailments.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Using AI To Cure Blinding Eye Diseases

NIH discovery sheds light on tissue targeted by age-related macular degeneration and other diseases. Researchers have identified distinct differences among the cells comprising a tissue in the retina that is vital to human visual perception. The scientists from the National Eye Institute (NEI) discovered five subpopulations of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE)—a layer of tissue that nourishes and supports the retina’s light-sensing photoreceptors. Using artificial intelligence, the researchers analyzed images of RPE at single-cell resolution to create a reference map that locates each subpopulation within the eye. A report on the research was published on May 6, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Phase I of first-in-human clinical trial of bifunctional immunotherapeutic for advanced solid tumor cancers

Physicians and scientists at the University of Minnesota have opened a new solid tumor cancer clinical trial and have treated their first patient with HCW9218, an injectable, bifunctional immunotherapeutic, developed by HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB). This Phase I, first-in-human clinical trial is enrolling patients that have advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies.
MINNESOTA STATE
UPI News

Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain

Liposuction typically is used to flatten your stomach or shape up your booty, but a new study argues that it could also help people suffering from arthritis of the fingers. Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant and lasting improvements in hand function and a decrease in pain, German researchers report in the May issue of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development and validation of a nomogram to predict the risk of death within 1Â year in patients with non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy: a retrospective cohort study

Predicting the chances mortality within 1Â year in non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy patients can be very useful in clinical decision-making. This study has developed and validated a risk-prediction model for identifying factors contributing to mortality within 1Â year in such patients. The predictive nomogram was constructed using a retrospective cohort study, with 615 of patients hospitalized in the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University between October 2012 and May 2020. A variety of factors, including presence of comorbidities, demographics, results of laboratory tests, echocardiography data, medication strategies, and instances of heart transplant or death were collected from electronic medical records and follow-up telephonic consultations. The least absolute shrinkage and selection operator and logistic regression analyses were used to identify the critical clinical factors for constructing the nomogram. Calibration, discrimination, and clinical usefulness of the predictive model were assessed using the calibration plot, C-index and decision curve analysis. Internal validation was assessed with bootstrapping validation. Among the patients from whom follow-up data were obtained, the incidence of an end event (deaths or heart transplantation within 1Â year) was 171 cases per 1000 person-years (105 out of 615). The main predictors included in the nomogram were pulse pressure, red blood cell count, left ventricular end-diastolic dimension, levels of N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide, medical history, in-hospital worsening heart failure, and use of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers. The model showed excellent discrimination with a C-index of 0.839 (95% CI 0.799"“0.879), and the calibration curve demonstrated good agreement. The C-index of internal validation was 0.826, which demonstrated that the model was quite efficacious. A decision curve analysis confirmed that our nomogram was clinically useful. In this study, we have developed a nomogram that can predict the risk of death within 1Â year in patients with non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. This will be useful in the early identification of patients in the terminal stages for better individualized clinical decisions.
HEALTH
Healthline

Multiple Myeloma MRI: What to Expect, Accuracy, and Results

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer found in bone marrow. It affects the body’s plasma cells, making it difficult for your body to make healthy blood cells. This cancer is sometimes called Kahler’s disease or myelomatosis. Multiple myeloma can cause significant damage to the bones and cancerous...
CANCER
World Economic Forum

6 new breakthroughs in the fight against cancer

Cancer is one of the world’s biggest killers, leading to 10 million deaths in 2020. But scientists are using artificial intelligence, DNA sequencing, precision oncology and other technologies to improve treatment and diagnosis of the disease. Breakthroughs include the DNA sequencing of more than 12,000 cancer tumours and a...
CANCER

