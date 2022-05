Antioxidants are important substances for the food and cosmetics industries because they inhibit the oxidation of lipid-rich products such as mayonnaise, margarine, moisturizing cream, and so on. The antioxidants currently used by manufacturers of such products are mostly synthetic, and the damage to health resulting from continual consumption of synthetic antioxidants has been the subject of scientific studies. Some of these antioxidants, such as TBHQ (tert-butylhydroquinone), are banned in several countries, yet still used in others, including Brazil.

JAPAN ・ 2 DAYS AGO