Obituary: Alvin Lee Lubowitz, 86

On May 16, 2022 Edward “Dexter” Hubel passed away peacefully on his farm in Clare, Michigan. He lived an adventurous 84 years. Dexter is survived by his wife Judy Hubel; his children Becky Gibbs (Tom), Connie Miller (John), and Edward John Hubel; his grandchildren Jenny Thomas (Pat), Clint Shattuck (Beth), Kelsey Shattuck, Justin Miller (Emma), Caley Miller, Cami Miller, Bailey Hubel, Peyton Hubel, and Hayden Hubel; great grandchildren Averi, Ivy, Brice, and Rylee; nephew Terry Hubel and daughter in law Kris Hubel. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Edward Hubel and Elleda Hubel, and his brother Richard Hubel. At heavens gate he was welcomed by two of his favorite horses, Gilded Queen and Dark Crow, and his dog Geronimo.
