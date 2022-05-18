ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

Obituary: Alvin Lee Lubowitz, 86

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Lee Lubowitz, 86, passed away on December 6, 2021 at his home in Fennville, Michigan. He was born in Flint, Michigan on August 19th 1935 to Verna and Gustav Lubowitz. He was married to Roseann Nowocki-Lubowitz on May 12, 2000. Alvin is preceded by death by his parents Verna and...

Obituary: Edward “Dexter” Hubel

On May 16, 2022 Edward “Dexter” Hubel passed away peacefully on his farm in Clare, Michigan. He lived an adventurous 84 years. Dexter is survived by his wife Judy Hubel; his children Becky Gibbs (Tom), Connie Miller (John), and Edward John Hubel; his grandchildren Jenny Thomas (Pat), Clint Shattuck (Beth), Kelsey Shattuck, Justin Miller (Emma), Caley Miller, Cami Miller, Bailey Hubel, Peyton Hubel, and Hayden Hubel; great grandchildren Averi, Ivy, Brice, and Rylee; nephew Terry Hubel and daughter in law Kris Hubel. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Edward Hubel and Elleda Hubel, and his brother Richard Hubel. At heavens gate he was welcomed by two of his favorite horses, Gilded Queen and Dark Crow, and his dog Geronimo.
CLARE, MI
Obituary: Anna Katherine Miller

Anna “Kay” Katherine Miller, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard Charles Miller, mother, and grandmother passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born the eldest daughter of nine children to the late Peter and Catherine (Dykstra) Dykhouse on May 23, 1943 at home on the family farm in McBain, Michigan. As the eldest daughter on the farm, Anna Kay learned what hard work was all about at a very early age, as well as the strong bond and love of family. Her love of caring for her family led her to her first job of several years as a caretaker for Dr. Benjamin Koepke’s wife and home in McBain.
CLARE, MI
Obituary: Sherril Dian Smith

Sherril Dian Smith – Age 74 of Farwell, passed away at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland on Friday, May 13th, 2022. Sherril was born to parents Nathaniel and Lucille (Dorman) Aaron on August 13, 1947, in Sipsey, AL. Following high school, she earned her cosmetology degree and encouraged her sister to do the same. Ultimately, she decided to work primarily in the food service industry as a school lunch cook. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Tom K. Smith on March 13th of 1970 in Westland, MI. They lived in Tecumseh, MI where they raised their 4 children. In 1991 they moved to Keller, TX with their younger children, Sarah and Phillip. They returned to Michigan in 2001 where they have remained. Sherril loved shopping, spoiling her grandkids, helping people, and was a member of Liberty Baptist church where she was very active and giving in her church community.
FARWELL, MI
McCown finds bottle that pre-dates Clare

Sometimes little pieces of our history can be found buried in the ground in the most unlikely places. It just takes a dedicated treasure seeker to unearth them. In Clare that person is Matt McCown. When asked where he finds his “treasures,” Matt said, “Treasure is everywhere if you are...
CLARE, MI
Harrison drag races promote county airport

Dirt Dash Extreme Sport races were held Sunday at the Clare County Airport in Harrison, with the help of many community volunteers. While the event initially started at one o’clock, it really sped up about 1:45 p.m. with back-to-back races kicking up dust along the ready-made dirt track. “So,...
HARRISON, MI
Gas prices sky high in Osceola, Missaukee

MARION – Gas prices continue to soar locally according to Triple A. As of May 19, the AAA national average was $4.589 per gallon while the state average was $4.579. As of that same day, average gas prices per gallon in area local counties was as follows:. $4.567 in...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
Clare track finishes second, third in own Invite

The Clare track and field teams hosted another home invitational on Saturday. The Pioneers welcomed six other teams and were able to have the boys finish second and the girls finished up third. Highlights for the boys included Karson Tocco winning the 200 meter sprint in a time of 23.27,...
CLARE, MI
Winchester arrested when meth found in vehicle

MARION – The Michigan State Police post out of Cadillac investigated an incident earlier this month which involved two residents from Osceola County. The report indicates a trooper stopped a vehicle on Wright Street near Leeson Street for not having a registration plate. The driver was a 44-year-old man...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Clare applies for USDA grants for police, fire departments

The Clare City Commission gave the go-ahead to submit application for two United States Department of Agriculture grants at Monday’s meeting, one for approximately $62,431 to fund 75 percent of the cost of a new police vehicle and equipment for the vehicle at a total cost estimated at $82,431. The breakdown of the total costs are $45,200 for the vehicle and $22,902 for the equipment for the vehicle.
CLARE, MI

