Obituary: Alvin Lee Lubowitz, 86

Sherril Dian Smith – Age 74 of Farwell, passed away at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland on Friday, May 13th, 2022. Sherril was born to parents Nathaniel and Lucille (Dorman) Aaron on August 13, 1947, in Sipsey, AL. Following high school, she earned her cosmetology degree and encouraged her sister to do the same. Ultimately, she decided to work primarily in the food service industry as a school lunch cook. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Tom K. Smith on March 13th of 1970 in Westland, MI. They lived in Tecumseh, MI where they raised their 4 children. In 1991 they moved to Keller, TX with their younger children, Sarah and Phillip. They returned to Michigan in 2001 where they have remained. Sherril loved shopping, spoiling her grandkids, helping people, and was a member of Liberty Baptist church where she was very active and giving in her church community.

FARWELL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO