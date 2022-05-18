Detroit Health Department Recommends Indoor Masking as City Reaches High Rate of Covid-19 Infection

Detroit increased from a “medium” to “high” community level, indicating that residents are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19

Health guidance recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated

The City of Detroit is now experiencing a “high” CDC community level, elevated from a “medium” level. This indicates an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. Transmissibility is considered “high” when there are 100 or more weekly new cases per 100,000 individuals.

The Detroit Health Department recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals:

Wear a mask in indoor public settings or in crowded spaces

Get tested if exposed or showing symptoms

Get vaccinated and boosted to lessen COVID-19 symptoms

If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your healthcare provider about treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies

Log onto www.detroitmi.gov/health to learn more about Test to Treat

“The numbers are showing a rise in cases which we know can cause stress on local hospitals,” said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo. “We have worked hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and taking these precautions will help us continue to thrive.”

To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, please call (313) 230-0505, or log onto www.VaccinateDetroit.com