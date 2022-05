(Harrisburg, PA) -- Preparations are being made for a basketball tournament for non-professional athletes in Harrisburg. 'Hoop It Up Harrisburg Three by Three Street Fest" is billed as a single-day basketball tournament on City Island. The event, which is set for Saturday, June 4th is open to youth, men and women. Prizes will be awarded to all winners, including a thousand dollars for the winners of the Champions of the 3×3 Pro Am.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO