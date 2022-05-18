HKIMS Applied Academics and Fine Arts Show to be Held May 26

(May 19, 2022) — Spring brings change to the outside world as the leaves unfurl and flowers bloom. The anticipation of a new fiscal year brings changes to Youth and Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth starting July 1st. We appreciate the support of both Haddam and Killingworth, especially as the demand for our services grows as surely as the plants outside. Over the past two years, we have seen a 60% increase in families requesting counseling services, an 87% increase in requests for holiday giving, and a 150% increase in the need for school supplies. If you wish to help meet those needs, we welcome your tax-deductible donation as a 501(c)3 organization. Our core agency budget is funded approximately 60% by both towns; the rest must be generated by donations, grants and clinical revenue. Our clinical services are provided on a sliding pay scale so that everyone can afford help.

HADDAM, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO