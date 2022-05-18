ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

HKIMS Applied Academics and Fine Arts Show to be Held May 26

By Joanne Nesti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Robert Fagan, HK Intermediate/Middle School. (May 17, 2022)—On Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Haddam-Killingworth Intermediate & Middle School will host their Applied Academics and Fine Arts. (AAFA) Show. This annual event...

Changes at Youth and Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth

(May 19, 2022) — Spring brings change to the outside world as the leaves unfurl and flowers bloom. The anticipation of a new fiscal year brings changes to Youth and Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth starting July 1st. We appreciate the support of both Haddam and Killingworth, especially as the demand for our services grows as surely as the plants outside. Over the past two years, we have seen a 60% increase in families requesting counseling services, an 87% increase in requests for holiday giving, and a 150% increase in the need for school supplies. If you wish to help meet those needs, we welcome your tax-deductible donation as a 501(c)3 organization. Our core agency budget is funded approximately 60% by both towns; the rest must be generated by donations, grants and clinical revenue. Our clinical services are provided on a sliding pay scale so that everyone can afford help.
HADDAM, CT
Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats Morgan 15-1 on Senior Night

The Haddam Killingworth High School Softball team defeated Morgan 15-1 in five innings on Friday, May 20, 2022. HK’s Kaleigh Bodak won her 13th game of the year with a 1-run 3-hit performance, striking out 6. HK’s two Seniors, Maddy LaTouche and Audrey Snyder, together went 3 for 5 with 4 runs scored and drew 3 walks while driving in 4 runs on Senior day at HK. Chey LaTouche had a double and a triple with 2 RBI to pace HK. Morgan scored a run on a Kacey Edwards single that got away from the outfielder to allow Maddie O’Sullivan to score Morgan’s only run of the game. HK finishes the regular season at 18-2 while Morgan now is 4-15.
HADDAM, CT
Haddam Town Meetings May 23 – 27, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact:. Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, May 23. The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 23 at...
HADDAM, CT
Haddam Town Meeting Was Held May 18: Budget/Capital Budget Approved

On May 18, 2022, the Annual Meeting and a Special Town Meeting for the Town of Haddam was held at the Higganum Firehouse. The proposed Budget for fiscal year July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023, was unanimously approved. The Capital Budget of $1,479,000 was also unanimously approved. In...
HADDAM, CT
Boys Lacrosse 2022: HKHS Defeated by Lyme-Old Lyme 7-6 in Triple Overtime

(May 19, 2022) — It was a thrilling game, taking three overtimes to decide. In the end, however, despite a masterful performance in the cage by goalie Braden Civiello, the Cougars fell in a heartbreaker to conference foe Lyme-Old Lyme 7-6. Regardless of the loss, the defending 2021 Shoreline Conference Champion Haddam Killingworth High School Boys lacrosse team should hold their heads high, having fought valiantly despite their depleted bench.
HADDAM, CT

