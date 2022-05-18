ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Two obtain worthwhile aviation credentials after on-campus testing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Pennsylvania College of Technology students were the first to take the National Center for Aerospace & Transportation Technologies/ASTM International examinations at the college’s Lumley Aviation Center, obtaining certifications that reflect recent adjustments to the college’s four-year aviation maintenance technology major to more closely align with industry...

Apprenticeship Summit: the height of collaborative solutions

With Baby Boomer retirements and pandemic-era voluntary departures only adding to the skills gap in industry, Workforce Development’s 2022 Penn College Apprenticeship Summit provided timely food for thought. Tuesday’s daylong event in Penn’s Inn brought together experienced industry representatives and empathetic partners to discuss current trends and the workforce of the future, and brainstormed how apprenticeship programs play a crucial role in recruiting and retaining high-quality employees. Workforce Development serves as a comprehensive clearinghouse for apprenticeships at companies of all sizes, and customizes those offerings to meet industry’s specific needs in fields including mechatronics, robotics, health care, plastics and diesel. In addition to such benefits as career advancement, higher income and a competitive edge, participants in those registered programs now have a pathway to an associate degree in apprenticeship technology.
Penn College students obtain valuable industry certifications

More than 40 Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained valuable industry certifications related to engineering design in 2021-22, including one student who became the first in school history to earn certified SolidWorks expert status. Benson P. Weaver, an engineering design technology major from Lititz, passed four advanced topic tests (sheet...
William E Kelly '65 leaves $2.3 million to St Mike's

Auburn University professor had great affection for undergraduate alma mater. Vermont Business Magazine The estate of William E. “Bill” Kelly, PhD, a beloved political science professor at Alabama’s Auburn University, has presented a remarkable gift of more than $2.3 million to Saint Michael’s College, his undergraduate alma mater in Colchester, Vermont.
Remembering Doc Oliver, who put the ‘care’ in primary care physician

You’re going to be okay. Coming from Doc Oliver, the words were reassuring. In a Morristown practice spanning four decades, he made a lot of patients feel better. “He was always there to provide a listening ear, lift my spirits and provide excellent care,” recounted one of them, Karen Shippey, a nurse.
A Game Changer in Autopsy Prevention [EXCLUSIVE]

There have unfortunately been cases of tragic and unusual deaths, r”l. When that happens, the chevra kadisha and other organizations are thrust into dealing with authorities, as they attempt to preserve kavod hames and get the niftar released quickly. Misaskim has always advocated for the prevention of autopsies in...
New Jersey needs more people like Wilhelmina Holder | Opinion

Wilhelmina Holder’s brand was education. She made her mark as an advocate for public education students, particularly those in urban school districts. “When a school principal saw Mrs. Holder coming into the school with a parent who had a complaint that had been ignored or mishandled, they had to change their tune. She was loved and respected for her wit, loving kindness, and fearlessness as a true fighter for justice for the people of Newark,” said Junius Williams.
Outstanding Newark secondary school teacher to be honored at Princeton commencement

PRINCETON, NJ — Princeton University will honor four outstanding New Jersey secondary school teachers at its 2022 commencement on Tuesday, May 24. This year’s recipients of the Princeton Prize for Distinguished Secondary School Teaching are Deborah Cella of Glen Rock High School, Alicia Rodriguez of Kent Place School in Summit, Devin Ryan-Pullen of Burlington City High School and Lee Snowden of University High School in Newark.
Newarkers Still Relive the 1967 Riots, New Museum Honors that Trauma

On the day Yolanda Stover’s father was shot 14 times, he was simply coming home from work as he always did. But it was July in 1967, the city of Newark was in chaos, and policemen and national guardsmen patrolled the streets to quiet riots. Witnesses, however, which included city historian Junius Williams, claim their methods resembled a riot of their own, targeting bystanders.
NEW JERSEY: IF YOU UTILIZED WEICHERT REALTORS FOR A BUSINESS TRANSACTION, YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs today announced a settlement with a group of affiliated real estate and financial companies over allegations that inadequate cybersecurity safeguards allowed unauthorized access to its network. The lack of appropriate safeguards allegedly resulted in three separate data breaches that compromised the personal information of at least 10,926 consumers and employees, including close to 7,000 New Jersey residents.
College inducts 24 student-athletes into Chi Alpha Sigma

Pennsylvania College of Technology recently welcomed its fourth annual class of student-athletes into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society: 24 inductees representing nine teams, 15 distinct majors and an average GPA of 3.64. “Induction into Chi Alpha Sigma is a distinctive recognition of the exceptional gifts, talents,...
Tri-state deal roundup: Multifamily, industrial still hot

In a world of rising apartment and warehouse rents, it is not hard to find investors for multifamily and industrial assets in the tri-state area. A number of recent sales in New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley, along with a development in Newark, reflect that interest. In North Brunswick,...
