College inducts 24 student-athletes into Chi Alpha Sigma

With Baby Boomer retirements and pandemic-era voluntary departures only adding to the skills gap in industry, Workforce Development’s 2022 Penn College Apprenticeship Summit provided timely food for thought. Tuesday’s daylong event in Penn’s Inn brought together experienced industry representatives and empathetic partners to discuss current trends and the workforce of the future, and brainstormed how apprenticeship programs play a crucial role in recruiting and retaining high-quality employees. Workforce Development serves as a comprehensive clearinghouse for apprenticeships at companies of all sizes, and customizes those offerings to meet industry’s specific needs in fields including mechatronics, robotics, health care, plastics and diesel. In addition to such benefits as career advancement, higher income and a competitive edge, participants in those registered programs now have a pathway to an associate degree in apprenticeship technology.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO