Williamsport, PA

College inducts 24 student-athletes into Chi Alpha Sigma

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania College of Technology recently welcomed its fourth annual class of student-athletes into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society: 24 inductees representing nine teams, 15 distinct majors and an average GPA of 3.64. “Induction into Chi Alpha Sigma is a distinctive recognition of the exceptional gifts,...

Bridal path leads floral design grad back to Penn College

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center holds such a special place for alumna Elizabeth M. Getchen that, when it came time to arrange her wedding flowers, no other venue could come close to warmly honoring the occasion. Getchen holds two associate degrees from the college – floral...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Plastics professionals converge at Penn College

Plastics professionals from throughout North America enhanced their skills at a recent workshop hosted by Pennsylvania College of Technology and its renowned Plastics Innovation & Resource Center. The two-day Rotational Molding & Advanced Materials Workshop offered a mix of lecture and hands-on instruction at the college’s Shell Polymers Rotational Molding...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Apprenticeship Summit: the height of collaborative solutions

With Baby Boomer retirements and pandemic-era voluntary departures only adding to the skills gap in industry, Workforce Development’s 2022 Penn College Apprenticeship Summit provided timely food for thought. Tuesday’s daylong event in Penn’s Inn brought together experienced industry representatives and empathetic partners to discuss current trends and the workforce of the future, and brainstormed how apprenticeship programs play a crucial role in recruiting and retaining high-quality employees. Workforce Development serves as a comprehensive clearinghouse for apprenticeships at companies of all sizes, and customizes those offerings to meet industry’s specific needs in fields including mechatronics, robotics, health care, plastics and diesel. In addition to such benefits as career advancement, higher income and a competitive edge, participants in those registered programs now have a pathway to an associate degree in apprenticeship technology.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Penn College students obtain valuable industry certifications

More than 40 Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained valuable industry certifications related to engineering design in 2021-22, including one student who became the first in school history to earn certified SolidWorks expert status. Benson P. Weaver, an engineering design technology major from Lititz, passed four advanced topic tests (sheet...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

