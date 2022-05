Taila Santos has revealed the strategy she believes will get her the title against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275. Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has proven to be a dominant force in the division. Going into the contest as a huge favorite, ‘Bullet’ will be looking to extend her win streak to nine this June 11. Her most recent outing came against Lauren Murphy, who she dispatched via TKO.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO