For the Colorado Avalanche, it's "All The Small Things." Viral clips have circulated of fans at Ball Arena rocking out, initially during a stoppage in play, to the opening verses and chorus of the 1999 Blink-182 hit and continuing to sing the song even as play resumes. In the last couple of years, the song has become somewhat of an anthem with the team itself and has been adopted as an endearing tradition among not just the passionate Avs Faithful, but has gained notoriety across the league and is recognized as synonymous to the organization.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO