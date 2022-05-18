ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Hippie Town

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live .

Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town in each state . The website states, "Whether it's a farm commune in Missouri or an artists colony in Mississippi , every state's got its eclectic hippie haven."

According to Thrillist, the most hippie town in Texas is San Marcos . The website explains:

" Austin is an easy pick here, as the inherent weirdness of the place has still been preserved despite the influx of tech money and millennials. But the REAL hippie vibe is just south in San Marcos , a town along a river of the same name known as much for lazy float trips as for its pervasive hippie culture.
This town of just over 54,000 was Texas' hippie enclave back in the '60s and '70s, and many of those who moved there decades ago have chosen to stay. It was at the forefront of the marijuana-legalization movement, and it's home to Texas State University, giving the city the hippie-academia confluence of Austin, albeit on a smaller scale.
Like much of Texas, it's seen an influx of younger people in the past decade and the character here isn't as zany as it might have been 20 years ago. But San Marcos' hippie community is still alive and well, and far more concentrated than anywhere else in Texas."

Click here to check out the full list.

