A 57-year-old Fruitland Park man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave Walmart without paying for more than $150 worth of merchandise. Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to the store at 2501 Citrus Blvd, where a security employee had detained Thomas James Nitzke, of 1033 Atlantic Ave. The employee told the officer he was watching on store surveillance cameras when Nitzke started scanning items in his shopping cart, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO