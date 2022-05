Meghan Hindi is a certified life coach, archer, author, Doula and speaker. She is a survivor of abuse. Instead of wallowing in how it severely impacted her life, she’s turning it around and using what she went through as a tool to help other women become empowered and regain their self-esteem and self-confidence. She runs a program called Wildish Way located on a place of serenity that she and her husband have created in West Milford.

