The Black Keys' first album is, literally, a collection of basement tapes. When drummer Pat Carney and guitarist Dan Auerbach set up shop in Carney's basement in the early 2000s with an eight-track tape recorder, two microphones bought off eBay and some other penny-pinching gear, it was not because they were trying to sound hip or cool. There was simply no money to do it any other way. Both men had dropped out of the University of Akron to pursue music which, at the time, seemed an even more promising field of work than whatever else their college degree could have gotten them.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO