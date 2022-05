The California cowboy returns… Jon Pardi is back on the podcast to talk about finishing up his fourth studio album in Key West, his recent collaboration with Midland on “Longneck Way To Go,” the upside to a hangover and how he cures one, his new Pardi Batch 112 Bourbon, hanging out with Kid Rock, as well as his upcoming summer tour with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Presented by Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company, professional cornhole player Matt Guy also joins us […] The post Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast With Jon Pardi first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO