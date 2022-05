While the exact origin of a dish is often unsettled, few would dispute that the Reuben was born in the USA. Some say it was created by a Jewish grocer in Omaha in the early 20th century who would request a specific corned beef sandwich during his weekly poker game at the Blackstone Hotel. Others credit it to a Jewish delicatessen owner in Manhattan. Whatever its roots, the sandwich has come to dominate menus at delis and casual restaurants across the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO