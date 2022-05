Black History Month—which is also known as Black Awareness Month at the University of Miami—is an annual celebration to honor the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Black people and their role in the history of the United States. Throughout the month of February, the University community has scheduled a variety of campus-wide, in-person, and virtual events including a day of service, networking events, a church service, and more.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO