When Sherrell Dorsey was growing up in Seattle in the 1990s, she didn't have many Black and Brown business leaders to look up to. But she did have one: Auntie Monica. Local salon owner, Monica McAffee, whom everyone called "Auntie Monica," took an interest in young Dorsey. As a teenager, Dorsey helped Auntie Monica around the salon. But more than pocket money, Dorsey--now the 35-year-old founder and CEO of the Atlanta-based news and insights website The Plug--says she gained the entrepreneurial insights that would serve her well later in life.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO