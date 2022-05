A commercial truck driver from Maryland is dead following a shooting incident involving two truckers on Interstate 81 at the Airport Parkway. Kingsport Police say 42 year old Alex Erik Miller, of Edgewood Maryland was found shot to death at exit 63 just before five Friday afternoon. Police say the truckers apparently pulled over after coming in contact with each other. At some point the situation escalated resulting in Miller being fatally shot. The identity of the other 34 year old individual is known, but is not being released at this time. Police say that individual is cooperating with the investigation which remains open and active.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO