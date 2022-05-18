ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Dead in Pickup Truck Parked Near Interstate 5 in Encinitas

By City News Service
 3 days ago
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A man was found dead in a pickup truck parked near Interstate 5 in in Encinitas on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived at the location and found the man unresponsive in the truck. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not immediately released, and investigators have not determined his manner of death.

