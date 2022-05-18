Valdosta man arrested for child abuse after infant rushed to the hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It looks like we still have a little bit of upper-level ridging that is sitting off to our east and that is going to help that upper-level trough that is to the west. Drive in more moisture as we get a lot of sudden return which will keep the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms possible as we move on into the Monday timeframe. Now we will be seeing Showers and thunderstorms likely to continue in a couple of areas tonight. And some of them could bring in some damaging wind gusts also the possibility of hail and heavy rainfall with them as well. Those for tonight will be getting down into the low 70s. And moving on into tomorrow those high temperatures we’re getting into the upper 80s And maybe even low 90s. Moving beyond that we will be dealing with an opportunity for more showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the rest of the week. As we have that cold front continues to push its way through on Monday. It’s going to stall out and then that’s going to lead to a fairly active pattern over the next couple of days. So we expect showers and thunderstorms to be likely throughout this period. Now we will also be dealing with temperatures throughout the rest of the week and mainly staying near or above average and a few locations met are going to be highs that are in the upper 80s and low 90s for this time of year. Now as we get closer to Thursday and Friday we start to lose that opportunity for some showers and thunderstorms. But we’re going to have to see a cold front push through once again by Thursday, which will then lead to Friday morning rainfall. We dry out Friday afternoon or evening. and then we are going to lead to an opportunity for temperatures mainly to be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend and much drier conditions.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO