Phillip Lindsay signs with the Indianapolis Colts

By Tony Cosolo
 2 days ago

According to his agent, Mike McCartney , former CU great Phillip Lindsay has signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Lindsay will battle it out with a group of running backs both young and old to back up All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. In 2021, Lindsay split his season between the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins.

The former Buff finished his outstanding CU career with 3,707 rushing yards, good for second all-time in program history. He also added 976 yards receiving and 1,077 kickoff return yards. These stat lines made him Colorado’s career leader in yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards.

Despite all those stats, Lindsay went undrafted in 2018 and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos. Lindsay rose up the depth chart and ended up becoming just the third UDFA to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season . Lindsay would make more history in his sophomore season, as he would become the first UDFA ever to rush for 1,000 yards in his first two seasons .

His career will now continue in Indy.

Under-the-radar Buffs who could turn pro in 2023

Eric Kendricks spoke to Vikings owners about culture change after Mike Zimmer's firing

Eric Kendricks turned heads when speaking about a “fear-based culture” in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings firing coach Mike Zimmer in January. Now, the former First-Team All-Pro linebacker is saying he spoke with co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf directly, when the team was in the early stages of hiring a new general manager and head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
