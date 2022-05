The University of Chicago Press is pleased to announce that Authoritarian Apprehensions: Ideology, Judgment, and Mourning in Syria by Lisa Wedeen is the recipient of the 2022 Gordon J. Laing Award. The award was presented by University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos at a gala reception on May 17, 2022, in the City View Room of the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago.

