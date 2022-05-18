Six Amazing Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Minneapolis Worth a Try

Explore the best of Saint Paul food in the heart of downtown through October 2022. Location: Union Depot: outside of main front door on 4th St side. You’ll learn about the Capital City's robust food culture while exploring its rich history, including a lively gangster past. Tastings are based on our multicultural communities and the best water in the country for creating delicious craft beer. You'll stroll through some of the most historic areas in Saint Paul, including the Saint Paul Hotel overlooking Rice Park and Landmark Center. Along the way you’ll enjoy quaint eateries that have pride in local ownership, including a favorite since 1932. Visit one of the best local chocolatiers / confectioners in the Twin Cities while eating and sipping on their hand-crafted chocolate. See the tallest building in St Paul as well as Mickey’s Dining Car, a local favorite that was featured in the Mighty Ducks and The Food Network's Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels. To cap off an incredible tour of Minnesota’s second-largest city, you'll taste food from the Restaurant Critics’ Choice for Thai food along with a variety of African and Mediterranean food. Between the rich history and incredible food, you’ll never want to leave the state’s capital. This tour is approximately 90% indoors and includes about 2 city blocks at the beginning and end walking outside.

