BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana standout Ali Patberg has joined her alma mater on staff as a team and recruitment coordinator. "We are excited to have Ali join our staff in this capacity after such a successful collegiate career," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "She has always expressed her desire to pursue a career in college coaching and we are happy she can begin that journey here. Ali is a true competitor who has helped us build this program and is a fantastic person that will impact our players on and off the court. We are looking forward to seeing her transition into a member of our staff."

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO