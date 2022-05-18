Holcomb at Oran Class 1 State Quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) -The Kennett and Holcomb Softball teams finished in 3rd place at the Final Four in Springfield Monday. In Class 2, Kennett lost to Diamond 7-6 in the semifinals. The Indians rebounded in the 3rd place game with an 8-7 win over Park Hills Central. In Class 1,...
ELLSINORE, Mo. (KFVS) - Including this season, Portageville has earned district championships in four of the last five years. Yet before today, the Bulldogs had only managed to get beyond the first round of the state tournament once during that span. “This has been a long time coming,” said Portageville...
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Cost of homes increase. Updated: 8 hours...
The Tiger Bites summer food program will start on June 7 and will end August 9. Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting. The Family of Jody Cash invites people to say goodbye to the fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy. Gov. Beshear orders flags at...
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership. According to a release, their longtime owner and operator Shannon Davis retired, selling 14 of his 18 restaurants to Andi Hillburn-Vaini, who owns and operates an additional 14 restaurants in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Updated:...
A ceremony in Cape Girardeau Saturday honored officers from southeast Missouri killed in the line of duty. Hundreds lined the streets of Murray, Ky. in honor of Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Ceremony honors fallen southeast Mo. officers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fellow law enforcement and families attended a ceremony...
A ceremony in Cape Girardeau Saturday honored officers from southeast Missouri killed in the line of duty. Hundreds lined the streets of Murray, Ky. in honor of Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Hundreds gather for procession in Murray to honor fallen chief deputy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds lined the...
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Updated:...
BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported a man died in Kentucky Lake this weekend. According to TWRA, 60-year-old Daniel Keeling was fishing on his bass boat on Sunday morning when he ended up in the water. Officers were called to the lake when people spotted the boat unoccupied around 11:15 a.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - School is almost out and for some kids that means one less meal a day. Heartland organizations are working to feed kids whose families may not be able to afford three meals a day. “Children should be able to enjoy their summers without having to...
Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Prices are high and So is demand. It's a hot market for homes right now. And first time home buyers are going to have to shell out a pretty penny for the American dream.
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau. Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning Poplar Bluff house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A woman and two firefighters were...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday morning, May 30. The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the municipal band, presentation of colors, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Command Sergeant Major Bill Adams, retired U.S....
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau. Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning Poplar Bluff house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A woman and two firefighters were...
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Updated:...
Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Groundbreaking for new behavioral health crisis center in Cape Girardeau.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Memorial Day Service, held in Carbondale, will return to a full, traditional event this year. The service to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
STEELVILLE, Mo. – One place you might want to think about for your summertime family trip is a stop at the “Floating Capital of the World” – Steeleville, Missouri. An oasis awaits you less than two hours from St. Louis. Bass’ River Resort is one of...
Comments / 0