Have you ever been happily walking down the street listening to music when suddenly your headphones are violently yanked off your head because they got caught on a fence or a tree? If so, then you and I have that much in common. Over the course of my life, I have caught the wire of my headphones on something enough times that if it were to ever happen to me again, I think I would simply let the fence that pulled them off of me keep them forever. Luckily, I will never have to experience such a thing because wireless headphones have forever saved me from that life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO