Greensboro, NC

Graduate researcher finds place and passion studying immigrants’ settlement patterns

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNabeela Farhat has found an academic home at UNC Greensboro. After receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNCG, Farhat is now pursuing her doctoral degree under the mentorship of her advisor, Selima Sultana, professor in the Department of Geography, Environment, and Sustainability. While this soon-to-be triple...

chowan.edu

Chowan University Welcomes Job Williamson as Admissions Counselor

Job Williamson, a native of Burlington, North Carolina, joined the Chowan University staff as Admissions Counselor. In this role, he will be the first point of contact for prospective students and their families and school counselors in eastern North Carolina, Western Tidewater Virginia, and the western part of Virginia. Williamson...
MURFREESBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students scramble for student housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — College students are already searching for a place to live for the fall semester and running into roadblocks. Some students at North Carolina A&T State University told FOX8 they applied to live on campus and missed out on a slot. “I don’t know where I’m going to stay next semester,” said […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

In 4 Triad counties, there’s nowhere for new moms to go for maternity care—and they’re not the only ones in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four counties in the Piedmont Triad are designated as “maternity care deserts,” and two others are considered to have low levels of available care for mothers and babies. Alleghany, Caswell, Montgomery and Stokes are among the 18% of the counties in North Carolina that are defined as maternity care deserts, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Education
FOX8 News

Recent mass shootings highlight need for mental health help in Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The recent deadly attacks in Buffalo, New York, and Laguna Woods, California, have impacted communities in the Piedmont Triad to reach out to local services for mental health help. Shawn Taylor, clinical manager for Cone Behavioral Health Outpatient Services, said this week, that the facility has had more people calling in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Wet N’ Wild opens early for the summer season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe opens for the season. For the first time in decades, the water park staff is welcoming guests a week early and will close the weekend after Labor Day. More time to enjoy the thrills and the fun. There is new food and a new slide to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'Crank up the bulldozers': Guilford County Schools, superintendent celebrate passed $1.7B bond for school improvements

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County voters have approved a $1.7 billion bond to fund improvements to schools across the district. On Wednesday afternoon, district leaders celebrated what the superintendent called a “historic” move. “They deserve better. The children deserve a great education,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras. “We’re...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington church creates food truck to help alleviate hunger

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One church in Lexington is on a mission to feed the five thousand and so many more. “I think that’s our heart to feed as many people as we possibly can,” said Jennifer Swift, a volunteer with Journey Church. For Journey Church in Lexington, their mobile ministry is almost a decade […]
LEXINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
seminoles.com

ACC Announces Championship Dates and Sites for 2022-23

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its championship dates and sites for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. The ACC currently sponsors 27 sports (14 women, 13 men), soon to be 28 (15 women, 13 men) with the addition of women’s gymnastics in 2023-24. No Autonomy Five conference sponsors more than 28 sports and the league’s 27 for 2022-23 is the second most. The soon-to-be 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference.
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

The servant leadership legacy of Howard Coble

GREENSBORO — It’s been over 15 years since I first opened my passenger door to the man many knew in North Carolina as “Our Congressman.” And whether he actually was your congressman or not, Congressman Howard Coble, who preferred to be called just “Howard,” was most certainly your friend and advocate. While by title I served as the Congressman’s scheduler and district press secretary for nearly a decade, to Howard I was his “gatekeeper.” To him this meant keeping his schedule organized with driving directions, contacts and talking points, I quickly learned there was much more to the role I played. Howard Coble was a celebrity, a title I’m sure if he was here he would quickly dismiss. However, Howard was not your celebrity of today’s world of political shenanigans and disparaging attacks on an opposing party’s views or character, instead he was made of the super hero brand of politician – the ones that are practically extinct in today’s political arena.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

GO LANIE: Parkland Magnet High School Choir

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Navigating life as a high school student in a world that is ever-changing and moves at the speed of light comes with its own set of challenges. A special group of students at one Winston-Salem school are finding ways to battle those challenges through the gift of song.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Watauga Democrat

Burglary Cases in Burlington, NC Fell in 2020

Burglary - defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony - is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.
BURLINGTON, NC

