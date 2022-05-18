ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jimmy Butler Shares His Opinion On The Physicality vs. The Boston Celtics: "I Like Physicality, I Wanna Run Into People And See Who Falls Down First, Who's Gonna Quit First, That's The Style I Like To Play”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Butler has been simply sensational in these playoffs and he has led the Miami Heat to their second Eastern Conference Finals in the last three seasons. Butler averaged 30.5 points per game in Round 1 against the Atlanta Hawks to go with 27.5 points per game in the Semifinals against...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

What Marcus Smart told Celtics on bench after brutal third quarter

What do you tell your teammates after watching them play their worst quarter of postseason basketball in five years?. Marcus Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a mid-foot sprain, so he could only watch as the Miami Heat ripped off a 22-2 run to start the second half and outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Jimmy Butler pours in 41 as Heat down Celtics in Game 1

Jimmy Butler was pegged to play a co-starring role with Boston’s Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference finals, but the Miami Heat standout reconstructed the projections into a one-hero script in Game 1. One day after signaling Tatum was the type of player he wants to compete against, Butler...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Al Horford
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Marcus Smart does it all in Game 2 return

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their letdown Game 1 loss with a dominant performance vs. the Miami Heat in Game 2. After going down 10 points early in the first quarter, the C's outscored the Heat by 35 in the final 19 minutes of the first half. They finished the half up 70-45, marking the franchise's largest halftime lead on the road in postseason history. It's the first time they've scored 70 points in the first half of an Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals game since Game 1 of the 1985 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler names one Heat player he is in love with

The Miami Heat easily defeated the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals showdown. After not showing up in surprising fashion in the first half of the outing, Miami hunkered down in the second half – allowing Jayson Tatum to only score eight of his 29 points over the final two quarters.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics announce Horford is available to play Game 2 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will receive a massive boost to their lineup against the Miami Heat Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. A few hours after upgrading Al Horford from doubtful to questionable, the Celtics announced that the veteran center is available to play. Horford missed Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat#The Atlanta Hawks
NBC Sports

Jimmy Butler makes postseason history at Celtics' expense in Game 1

For much of the first half, Jayson Tatum appeared to be on the verge of a performance for the ages. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals would indeed feature an historical performance, but it was a Miami Heat superstar who etched their name in the record books. Jimmy Butler...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Says Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Incredible Offensive Players, But Draymond Green Is The Key To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly in pursuit of 'another star'

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey will reportedly be in the hunt for “another star” to team with the organization’s resident All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. Despite the grand hopes that came when the organization acquired Harden at the trade deadline and the early synergy between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1

"I gotta lead better" Tatum said. "I gotta play better, especially in those moments, and I'm just looking forward to responding next game." Tatum finished his night with 29 points, eight rebound and six assists in 44 minutes of action. The Celtics had come into the series with a lot...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Claims He Destroyed Chris Paul At The LeBron James Camp: "I Got A Taste Of Chris Paul At The LeBron James Camp, I Destroyed Him. Ask LeBron, Ask Chris"

It is safe to say that Patrick Beverley had a lot to get out of his chest regarding Chris Paul, after Paul and his Phoenix Suns crashed out of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 7 games in the Conference Semifinals. Beverley claimed that everyone knows that attacking Chris Paul is the way to beat the Suns and that they won't go to the NBA Finals next season either.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Went After The Wrong Devin Booker

NBA analysts and fans all over the world are still shocked about the loss of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The Suns were obliterated on Sunday night by the Dallas Mavericks in a complete drubbing for the ages. It ended Phoenix’s season and it also tarnished the entire season....
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy