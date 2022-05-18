ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Dishes on How Dom Capers has Already Helped

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEMld_0fiN6yIO00

What can an old head like Dom Capers do to help a first-time coordinator? Turns out, a lot.

As a direct consequence of firing Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos defense will pose more questions than it has over recent years. Replacing a well-respected defensive mastermind like Fangio was always going to create certain obstacles, and past history tells us that it’s a transition that is often fraught with danger.

Furthermore, hiring a first-year defensive coordinator in Ejiro Evero could understandably be pegged as being a risky move, especially because he is also under the direct command of first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett to begin with.

To help smooth the path, Hackett opted to appoint the vastly experienced NFL old head Dom Capers to a senior defensive assistant position. But he wasn’t done there; he also created a brand new defensive/special projects coaching role for Denver's long-time defensive line coach Bill Kollar to transition to.

Both coaches are a font of NFL knowledge, which serves to provide a valuable source of information that new defensive coordinator Evero is more than happy to tap into, especially when it comes to Capers.

“Make sure I don’t mess it up,” Evero joked of the experienced coaches shadowing him. “Dom [Capers] has been so valuable, just all the experience and knowledge [that he has]. He’s been so helpful so far in terms of always having the scouting board. [He has] a lot of great ideas, very familiar with the scheme. Especially with the youth on our staff, it’s refreshing to have somebody not just for the defensive coordinator but for the defensive line coach and the outside backers and inside backers and for our secondary. He has knowledge on every level. He could be helpful not just to me but our entire staff.”

Hackett is clearly fostering a collaborative ethos, which is being married to a creative environment where ideas can flourish. Having a venerated coaching mind around like Capers appears to be warmly welcomed by Evero, and that’s a testament to just how much the new coaches are willing to embrace the concept of being trained up along the way.

Evero also explained that Hackett's edict doesn’t only extend to the coaches; the all-inclusive vibes and methods also apply to the players.

“The one thing that I love that Coach Hackett told all the players when they came in the first day, all the rookies, is that everything that you do is being evaluated,” Evero said. “I think anybody that puts on that jersey and steps on the field—even just walking through the building and everything that you do —all eyes are on you. You’re always looking for opportunities to find new players and if there’s somebody that’s out here, we’re going to take a good look at them. There’s always opportunities to impress.”

Broncos Country's access to the coaching philosophies behind the walls of Dove Valley is a welcome change coming on the heels of the closed book that was Fangio. To that end, change is good for the Broncos, if only to wash away the stain of previous disappointments and put young coaches like Evero in the best possible position to succeed.

