ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Check it out: College football 1989 recruiting throwback

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgitG_0fiN6iQ000

As any Notre Dame fan has likely seen in the last few months former football great Jerome Bettis was back on campus this past semester taking the necessary classes to finish his degree. The story of a Pro Football Hall of Famer returning to get his college degree at 50 years old caught the attention of several media outlets as it was fun to see The Bus back at Notre Dame.

This past weekend Bettis graduated from Notre Dame alongside the rest of the class of 2022.

For those unfamiliar, Tom Lemming is essentially to college recruiting what Mel Kiper, Jr. is to the NFL draft. Before it was anywhere near as popular, he was the one going coast-to-coast evaluating players and talent long before the star-ratings were even in place.

On Wednesday, Lemming tweeted quite the throwback in honor of Bettis graduating from the University of Notre Dame.

How is that for a throwback?

Bettis with a flat top you could balance a glass of water on, Jim Flanigan looking like the All-American boy, and future Ohio State and Minnesota Vikings standout Robert Smith in there as well.

As for the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke that was also part of that class, consider this fun fact:

Bettis rushed for 8462 yards, 41 touchdowns, pulled in another 1,075 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions all as a pro BEFORE Weinke began his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2000.

How drew brees didn’t win that Heisman Trophy is still beyond me but I thought you’d enjoy that pull from Lemming.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public. “I really have...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

CBS Ranks College Football's Top 5 Head Coaches

This past college football offseason saw more high-profile coaching moves than any year in recent memory. But have those changes made an impact on how the coaches are ranked?. This week CBS Sports released its ranking on all 65 Power Five head coaches (plus Notre Dame). As you might expect, Nick Saban retained his place at the top of the mountain despite losing in last year's national title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Weinke
Person
Robert Smith
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Recruiting#College Degree#American Football#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State reportedly in lead for big UNC football target?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of the 2023 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have just two recruits verbally committed in the class but do have a bunch of offers out to prospects. That includes a few big prospects in the state of North Carolina and one of those players is four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers. The Rolesville, North Carolina native is ranked No. 59 nationally, No. 10 at his position, and the No. 1 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Rogers has a total of 24...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy