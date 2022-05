Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO