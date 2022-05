Saturday’s storm activity has knocked out power to several area residents. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has restored power to the majority of its Baxter County members, but they continue to work as they still have over 2,700 of its total members without power. Additional crews from other Arkansas Electric Cooperatives are on their way to assist, and NAEC posted on Facebook it may be Monday before power is fully restored.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO