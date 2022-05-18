ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Iowa man constructs community veterans’ memorial

By Roger Riley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIMES, Iowa (WHO) — Rick Hutcheson grew up in Grimes and in 1970, joined the US Army to serve in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. “We didn’t dig foxholes; we didn’t do a lot, “ said Hutcheson, “We just kind of quietly went through the jungle and look for signs of...

Emerald Ash Borer in All but Nine Iowa Counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner (KINT-ner) is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
Iowa’s Wild Turkey Hunt Numbers are Out

(Lewis) The wild turkey hunting season ended one week ago, and the numbers are in through the reporting system. Bryan Hayes with the DNR Office is Lewis says in the spring of 2022 hunters harvested 11,900, compared to 11,600 harvested, and over 14,000 harvested in 2020. Turkey hunting participation has...
171 laid off by Fort Madison wind turbine blade maker

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Siemens Gamesa plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will be shut down and most employees will be laid off this summer, company officials said Friday. The company, which is based in Spain, said the plants could reopen if market conditions improve, The Hutchinson News reported. The 171 employees […]
Proposed National Bike Trail Would Net Iowa $14M+ From Tourism Each Year

(Washington, DC) — A new report details the economic benefits of a proposed pedestrian and bike trail running from Washington D-C to Washington state, including an Iowa segment stretching from the Mississippi River to the Missouri. Kevin Belanger (bah-LANJ-ur), project manager of the Great American Rail-Trail, says the ambitious effort could generate a major financial boost for the communities and states it serves. For Iowa, Belanger says they’re “projecting about 14-point-three million dollars in new annual visitor spending” once the trail is finished. The Great American Rail Trail would incorporate 28 existing trails in Iowa, including the Government-Arsenal Bridge at Davenport, the Iowa River Trail, and Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge linking Council Bluffs and Omaha, Nebraska.
Central Iowa chase ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Iowa Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
Iowa Ice Cream Empire Is Expanding

Iowa’s ice cream giant, Wells Enterprise, lives up to its reputation of being the “ice cream capital of the world”. Located in a small town of just 10,000 people, Wells Enterprise is known for making more ice cream than any other location on earth, and it’s still growing!
Iowa Legalization Campaign Gives a Voice to the People

The group recently launched its newest campaign, which is led by Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro. Recently, Knott authored an article about their drive to get Iowa up to speed with other states that have legalized cannabis. “Cannabis reform is sweeping the country. From ruby red South Dakota and Montana to perpetually blue New York and New Jersey, majorities from across the political spectrum are voting for reform. In some states it’s a stronger medical program,” Knott wrote. “In other states voters have gone all in for both medical and recreational cannabis. In Iowa, we don’t have a choice. We don’t even have a voice.”
Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
