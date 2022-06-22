ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming sooner than expected – here’s where to get the best deals

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Rmr_0fiMyLZ500

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

In order to help you find the best pre-order deals for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 we’ve compiled the list and information below.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRj6c_0fiMyLZ500

A collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store and the bundle will contain the following items:

  • A copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito
  • A hardcover concept art book with more than 250 pages
  • A steel case for the game card

In order to hear more about the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can register your email address on Nintendo’s website to hear updates on pre-orders and product news.

Want to find out more information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Read more about the game’s announcement

#New Nintendo#Video Game#Nintendo Direct#Monolith Soft#Nintendo Switch
The Independent

The Independent

