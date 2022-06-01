2022 NBA Draft order, team-by-team picks

The 2022 NBA Draft order is now set following the lottery. The Orlando Magic will pick first overall after winning said lottery . They are followed in the top five by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

With the NBA Draft set to get going on Thursday, June 23, there’s not a lot of time for teams to set their big boards. At the very least, they know where they are going to select.

This year’s iteration of the draft is headlined by a big three of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero. But it’s also seen as somewhat of a deep class. Those selecting later in the lottery could pick up some steals.

One team in that of the Oklahoma City Thunder boasts two lottery selections. Another team, the San Antonio Spurs, have three first-round picks. Meanwhile, there’s a total of four organizations that don’t even have a pick in the draft.

It’s going to be interesting to see what they do to get involved when the annual event starts in Brooklyn in late June. We’re also intrigued to see what trades happen during the draft.

Without further ado, let’s check in on the 2022 NBA Draft order as it currently stands. Note that nine first-round picks have already changed hands via previous trades.

2022 NBA Draft order: Lottery picks

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers

2022 NBA Draft order: Non-lottery first-round picks

Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans) Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets (from Nets) Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors) Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz) Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics) Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns)

NBA Draft oder: Second-round picks

Indiana Pacers (from Rockets) Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors (from Pistons) Oklahoma City Thunder Orlando Magic (from Pacers) Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs (from Lakers) Cleveland Cavaliers (from Spurs) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Wizards) Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans) New York Knicks LA Clippers Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons (from Nets) Memphis Grizzlies (from Cavaliers) Sacramento Kings (from Bulls) Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State (from Raptors) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nuggets) New Orleans (from Jazz) Boston Celtics Washington Wizards (from Mavericks) Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers (from Heat) Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies) Indiana Pacers (from Suns)

Note: Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat stripped of second-round picks for tampering

NBA Draft order: Team-by-team selections

Orlando Magic: 1, 32, 35

Oklahoma City Thunder: 2, 12, 30, 34

Houston Rockets: 3, 17

Sacramento Kings: 4, 37, 49

Detroit Pistons: 5, 46

Indiana Pacers: 6, 31, 58

Portland Trail Blazers: 7, 36, 57

New Orleans Pelicans: 8, 41, 52

San Antonio Spurs: 9, 20, 25, 38

Washington Wizards: 10, 54

New York Knicks: 11, 42

Charlotte Hornets: 13, 15, 45

Cleveland Cavaliers: 14, 39, 56

Atlanta Hawks: 16, 44

Chicago Bulls: 18

Minnesota Timberwolves: 19, 40, 48, 50

Denver Nuggets: 21

Memphis Grizzlies: 22, 29, 47

Philadelphia 76ers: 23

Milwaukee Bucks: 24

Dallas Mavericks: 26

Miami Heat: 27

Golden State Warriors: 28, 51, 55

Toronto Raptors: 33

Los Angeles Clippers: 43

Boston Celtics: 53

Note: The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz do not have picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

