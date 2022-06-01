ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA Draft order, team-by-team picks

The 2022 NBA Draft order is now set following the lottery. The Orlando Magic will pick first overall after winning said lottery . They are followed in the top five by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

With the NBA Draft set to get going on Thursday, June 23, there’s not a lot of time for teams to set their big boards. At the very least, they know where they are going to select.

This year’s iteration of the draft is headlined by a big three of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero. But it’s also seen as somewhat of a deep class. Those selecting later in the lottery could pick up some steals.

One team in that of the Oklahoma City Thunder boasts two lottery selections. Another team, the San Antonio Spurs, have three first-round picks. Meanwhile, there’s a total of four organizations that don’t even have a pick in the draft.

It’s going to be interesting to see what they do to get involved when the annual event starts in Brooklyn in late June. We’re also intrigued to see what trades happen during the draft.

Without further ado, let’s check in on the 2022 NBA Draft order as it currently stands. Note that nine first-round picks have already changed hands via previous trades.

2022 NBA Draft order: Lottery picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APIUi_0fiMv46q00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Orlando Magic
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Houston Rockets
  4. Sacramento Kings
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers

2022 NBA Draft order: Non-lottery first-round picks

  1. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans)
  2. Atlanta Hawks
  3. Houston Rockets (from Nets)
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Minnesota Timberwolves
  6. San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors)
  7. Denver Nuggets
  8. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz)
  9. Philadelphia 76ers
  10. Milwaukee Bucks
  11. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics)
  12. Dallas Mavericks
  13. Miami Heat
  14. Golden State Warriors
  15. Memphis Grizzlies
  16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns)

NBA Draft oder: Second-round picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGoR1_0fiMv46q00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Indiana Pacers (from Rockets)
  2. Orlando Magic
  3. Toronto Raptors (from Pistons)
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder
  5. Orlando Magic (from Pacers)
  6. Portland Trail Blazers
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. San Antonio Spurs (from Lakers)
  9. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Spurs)
  10. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Wizards)
  11. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans)
  12. New York Knicks
  13. LA Clippers
  14. Atlanta Hawks
  15. Charlotte Hornets
  16. Detroit Pistons (from Nets)
  17. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cavaliers)
  18. Sacramento Kings (from Bulls)
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. Golden State (from Raptors)
  21. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nuggets)
  22. New Orleans (from Jazz)
  23. Boston Celtics
  24. Washington Wizards (from Mavericks)
  25. Golden State Warriors
  26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Heat)
  27. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies)
  28. Indiana Pacers (from Suns)

Note: Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat stripped of second-round picks for tampering

NBA Draft order: Team-by-team selections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzN0m_0fiMv46q00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
  • Orlando Magic: 1, 32, 35
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: 2, 12, 30, 34
  • Houston Rockets: 3, 17
  • Sacramento Kings: 4, 37, 49
  • Detroit Pistons: 5, 46
  • Indiana Pacers: 6, 31, 58
  • Portland Trail Blazers: 7, 36, 57
  • New Orleans Pelicans: 8, 41, 52
  • San Antonio Spurs: 9, 20, 25, 38
  • Washington Wizards: 10, 54
  • New York Knicks: 11, 42
  • Charlotte Hornets: 13, 15, 45
  • Cleveland Cavaliers: 14, 39, 56
  • Atlanta Hawks: 16, 44
  • Chicago Bulls: 18
  • Minnesota Timberwolves: 19, 40, 48, 50
  • Denver Nuggets: 21
  • Memphis Grizzlies: 22, 29, 47
  • Philadelphia 76ers: 23
  • Milwaukee Bucks: 24
  • Dallas Mavericks: 26
  • Miami Heat: 27
  • Golden State Warriors: 28, 51, 55
  • Toronto Raptors: 33
  • Los Angeles Clippers: 43
  • Boston Celtics: 53

Note: The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz do not have picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Spun

Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
DURHAM, NC
