This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live .

Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town in each state . The website states, "Whether it's a farm commune in Missouri or an artists colony in Mississippi , every state's got its eclectic hippie haven."

According to Thrillist, the most hippie town in Arizona is Bisbee . The website explains:

"Once upon a time, this town 10 miles from the Mexican border was a mining town full of the sorts of guys who probably would have complained about hippies. Now? Now, it’s got a colorfully painted downtown full of “art cars” and equally colorful characters who’ve decided to drop it all and go live in the desert .

The park in front of the Mining Museum —the town’s most obvious link to its blue-collar past—is frequently filled with hacky-sackers. And walking through the neighborhoods makes for a different kind of museum—one full of creative decorations on residents’ lawns, also known as "lawn art."

