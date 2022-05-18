ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live .

Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town in each state . The website states, "Whether it's a farm commune in Missouri or an artists colony in Mississippi , every state's got its eclectic hippie haven."

According to Thrillist, the most hippie town in Arizona is Bisbee . The website explains:

"Once upon a time, this town 10 miles from the Mexican border was a mining town full of the sorts of guys who probably would have complained about hippies. Now? Now, it’s got a colorfully painted downtown full of “art cars” and equally colorful characters who’ve decided to drop it all and go live in the desert .
The park in front of the Mining Museum —the town’s most obvious link to its blue-collar past—is frequently filled with hacky-sackers. And walking through the neighborhoods makes for a different kind of museum—one full of creative decorations on residents’ lawns, also known as "lawn art."

Click here to check out the full list.

Richard Dawdy
3d ago

Well it used to be. I've been here 18+ years and there are alot here that have said they're hippies but in reality?. It's lately become more yuppies.

