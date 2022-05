James Sands joined a select group of American players on Wednesday as he entered the field for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. Sands came into the game in the 101st minute, with the match all square at 1-1 in extra time. The 21-year-old had one long ball that nearly led to a goal for Rangers, but later could only watch as his side fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout. But Sands still made some history by entering the pitch, becoming just the third American to play in a major European men’s final. Clint Dempsey became the first when he...

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO