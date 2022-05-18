ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Has Voted, But Will It Vote For Election Security In November?

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI heard the message from yesterday’s Oregon Primary election. But not the message you might expect. I’m concerned about voting integrity. I’m very happy that the Republican nominee for Governor, Christine Drazan, made a commitment on my talk show to demand a full, forensic audit of Oregon...

www.ktsa.com

