Oregon Has Voted, But Will It Vote For Election Security In November?

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: A California Department of Transportation worker walks among traffic cones and forest closure signage on the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest which, along with all national forests in California, is closed due to dangerous wildfire conditions on September 2, 2021 near La Canada Flintridge, California. The western U.S. is experiencing wildfires of unprecedented size and destruction along with record drought. Scientists believe worsening climate change is creating extreme weather conditions across the continent. California's national forests will remain closed through at least September 17, just as the season for the powerful Santa Ana winds in Southern California typically begins, bringing the most dangerous wildfire weather of the year until December. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

