More details are coming to light about the future of Warner Bros. Discovery, following the companies' significant merger earlier this year. In particular, there have been a lot of conversations and reports surrounding the company's plans for its content, and how that impacts some of the franchises under Warner Bros' umbrella. We've already seen the extent of that means for the DC universe, particularly with news that the studio cancelled its plans to make an HBO Max-exclusive Wonder Twins movie. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter sheds light on that axing, and reveals that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is "imposing a mandate that DC movies should now be made with a theatrical-first goal." A source quoted in the report also claims that "a lot of things that were developed are going to go away."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO