ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Oak Ridge Dance Team takes trophy

By Jana Rossi
villagelife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProud mom Nicole Hughes called the Oak Ridge Dance Team “remarkable.”. “Not only was it an honor for our Oak Ridge Dance Team to compete at the USA Dance Nationals in Anaheim … this year, but to win the National Title in the Small Group Hip Hop category and make Oak...

www.villagelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Why the historic Weber Creek bridge is 'locked in love'

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Over Weber Creek near historic downtown Placerville, stands a century-old historic railroad trestle transformed into a pedestrian bridge that crosses 100 feet above the flowing water in the creek below. But look more closely, and you'll see a spot along the bridge that is becoming a...
CBS Sacramento

CIF Bans Fans From Next Del Campo-Buhach Colony Playoff Game After Parents-Umpires Fight; School Fighting Forfeit Over Separate Infraction

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – School district officials and parents are crying foul over the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s proposed decision to ban fans from the next Del Campo-Buhach Colony baseball playoff game. The proposed ban comes after a parking lot scuffle between parents and an umpire after Monday’s game in Carmichael. San Juan Unified officials say no Del Campo parents were involved in the fight, yet the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has reportedly proposed to ban all fans from the next game. The league is also trying to move the game to a different site – an unnecessary burden for the school and families, the district argues. District officials say CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has also proposed that Del Campo forfeit Monday’s win due to players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes. Del Campo students, parents and staff will be protesting the proposals at a briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The next game Del Campo-Buhach Colony game is scheduled to happen Thursday, but no location has been determined yet.
CARMICHAEL, CA
villagelife.com

The von Trapp family sings its way to Folsom

The hills are alive once again as the Harris Center for the Arts welcomes audiences and present live theater with one of the most beloved family musicals of all time. In partnership with La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment, “The Sound of Music” takes the stage May 19-22.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

CIF overturned all rulings against Del Campo

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KXTL) — The California Interscholastic Federation has overturned all of its rulings against Del Campo High School after an appeals meeting Thursday morning with coaches and administrators. The controversy stemmed from a video that surfaced this week of a parent attacking an umpire following Game 1 of a CIF playoff series between […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
El Dorado Hills, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Education
Local
California Education
activenorcal.com

Summer Concert Series Returns to South Lake Tahoe with a Star-Studded Lineup Under the Stars

Harrah’s and Harveys in South Lake Tahoe is bringing back their much anticipated outdoor summer concert series for 2022 with some big-name headliners that will play for audiences under the stars on the shore of Lake Tahoe. Big names on the schedule include The Chainsmokers, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Dave Matthews Band and Alabama.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Downtown Auburn hosts first Summer Fest celebration

In an attempt to celebrate simpler times while focusing on the community, the Downtown Business Association is hosting its first Summer Fest celebration Saturday. The community is invited to come enjoy a street fair along Lincoln Way from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public. “I wanted...
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Jazz#The Oak Ridge Dance Team#Oak Ridge High School#Usa Dance Nationals#Village Life
FOX40

Video: Parent attacks high school umpire after playoff game

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — An angry parent was caught on video swinging at an umpire after the Del Campo Varsity Baseball Team beat Buhach Colony after the high school playoff game. Coaches said it happened after a couple of close calls seemed to be the deciding factor that gave Del Campo the upper hand […]
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Joss House reopens its doors Saturday

History will come alive Saturday with the reopening of the Auburn Joss House Museum and History Center. According to Board Member Eric Chun, the Joss House was built in 1920 and served as everything, including a hostel, schoolhouse, kitchen, worship area and meeting center. Today, the Joss House serves as a living museum providing the community with a sense of living dynamics alongside cultural art and relics.
AUBURN, CA
kuic.com

Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Disneyland
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Fair And Other Weekend Events

This weekend is packed with big events. As detailed in Today’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee began today and the new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be crowned tonight during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, which will be held at the Calaveras Fairground’s Main Stage starting at 8 PM. Details about the contestants are here. The full rundown of Calaveras Fair events including ticket prices, music performances, and Sunday’s Destruction Derby is in the events listing here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

‘Peach Rebellion’ author visiting EDH

Can a girl who has spent most her life migrating from one shantytown to another and a privileged banker’s daughter ever see eye to eye? This is the question Peggy Simmons, a peach farmer’s daughter who is a friend to both, wrestles with in Wendelin Van Draanen’s new novel, “The Peach Rebellion” (Knopf/Random House), set in 1947 in California’s Central Valley.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winery buys 73-acre Sacramento Delta vineyard as North Coast vintners seek lower-cost grapes

The Rippey family, which operates a sizable North Coast custom winery, purchased a small winery and surrounding vines in a cooler-climate winegrowing region just east of Solano County. Their company, The Vintners Group, acquired 100 acres at 15511 Isleton Road between the Sacramento River and Georgiana Slough on April 28...
ABC10

West Campus High School vice principal, who was victim of racist incident, resigning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Campus High School vice principal is resigning after she was the victim of racist messages in 2021. The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed the resignation will be effective June 17 with ABC10, however, few details from the district have been released at this time. ABC10 also reached out Dr. Elysse Versher, the vice principal resigning, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy