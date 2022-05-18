ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Women’s golf announces three new signees

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 2 days ago
Adkins Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s golf Head Coach Charles Van Horn announced the signing of three new student athletes to compete in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Noelia Adkins is a transfer student from the University of Tampa. Likewise, Blanca Noriega is also a transfer student from NAIA Missouri Valley College. Finally, Nicole Strydom is a freshman from Dr. EG Jansen High School in South Africa

Noelia Adkins

Adkins will enter the program as a 5’3” sophomore from Bristol, Tenn. who spent her freshman year at the ninth-ranked University of Tampa. She was a four year letter-earner at Tennessee High School in Bristol. Adkins competed in 11 tournaments during the 2020-21 season where she posted one top-five finish, one top-10 finish and five finishes in the top-20. During her time at Tennessee High School, Adkins competed in the LPGA Classic where she finished in 10th place, shooting an opening round of 72 (E) and a final round 74 (+2).

“This is a dream come true. Newberry instantly felt like home to me. The golf team already felt like family. I am blessed to have this opportunity to grow and become the best version of myself. I strive to break records and help this team win. Here’s to the next few years at Newberry. Go Wolves,” Adkins said about making the transfer from Tampa to Newberry.

Blanca Noriega

Noriega will also enter the program as a sophomore from Sevilla, Spain. She is transferring from NAIA Missouri Valley College, where she spent her freshman season. Noriega is extremely excited to join the program and looks forward to seeing what she brings to the team.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity that Newberry has given me and I’m sure that it’s going to be a great year. I have really good feelings and I can not wait any longer to become the best version of myself with my teammates, in class and on the course,” said Noriega.

Nicole Strydom

Strydom will play her freshman campaign here at Newberry in the fall. Since May 2021, Strydom has competed in over 13 tournaments with three top-10 finishes, four in the top-15, and five top-25 finishes. The incoming freshman carded low rounds of 70, 71, and 73 during that span. Her most recent competition took place at the Kwazulu Natal Amateur Women’s Golf Championship on May 8, 2022, where she finished tied for 12th place with a two-round total of 164.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to play golf and study at Newberry College. Massive thanks to everyone who made it all possible. Go Wolves,” she said.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

