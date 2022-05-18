ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How a teenage girl became the youngest ever Australian to scale Mt Everest - and she did it with her 62-year-old mum

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Melbourne woman has reached the top of Mount Everest to become the youngest Aussie to scale the world's highest peak - and she brought her mum along with her.

Gabby Kanizay, 19, and her mum Jane, 62, reached one of the highest altitudes in the world on Saturday before hanging around to take in the sunrise.

The pair made the summit around 9am Australian time and spent about 15 to 25 minutes at the top checking out the breathtaking views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096xfm_0fiMYRkv00
Gabby Kanizay (right) and her mum, Jane (left) at the Everest summit on Saturday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVXF0_0fiMYRkv00
Ms Kanizay (pictured) was 'literally on top of the world' on Saturday, and was keen to keep going, ascending neighbouring mountain Lhotse in another 21-hour journey 

The keen adventurer told Nine News she and her mum found strength in each other during the gruelling trek over wide crevices and up steep, icy inclines.

'We definitely helped each other stay strong, and helped each other get to the summit,' Ms Kanizay said. 'It was just the most amazing feeling, just to know that you are literally on top of the world ... I love being on the mountains, I love pushing my body.'

The successful expedition first started when the young explorer had the dream of climbing to the 8,850 metre peak at the age of 14, and has been training ever since.

The teen started off traipsing up smaller peaks closer to home, including the 4,000-metre Mount Kinabalu in Borneo, before doing expeditions to higher pinnacles across The Himalayas.

In 2019 the then-16-year-old youngster broke a record at the 8,201-metre Cho Oyu peak on the Nepal-China border, becoming the youngest woman in the world to summit the mountain.

She scaled the summit - the sixth highest peak in the world - with the help of her parents and climbing team.

After ascending Mount Everest, the keen mountaineer continued on a 21-hour journey to neighboring peak, Lhotse - the fourth highest peak in the world - reaching its summit on Sunday.

Father Jarrod Kanizay said it was a 'monster effort' and he was proud of her.

'She does have an energy about her that allows her to stick to her guns and follow through, nothing is absolute, certainly not with Everest,' Mr Kanizay told Nine News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpZkm_0fiMYRkv00
The keen adventurer can't get enough of the mountain life, and said 'I love being on the mountains, I love pushing my body'

Other Aussie women who have achieved Mount Everest records

Alyssa Azar was just a few months older than Gabby when she reached the summit. Despite setbacks caused by avalanches and an earthquake, she finally summited the great peak in 2016.

Belgium-born Brigitte Muir was the first Australian woman to get to the summit in 1997 after four attempts in previous years.

In May 2008, Cheryl Bart and her daughter Nikki Bart became the first mother-daughter duo to reach the summit of Everest.

Christine Jensen Burke, a dual Kiwi and Australian citizen, became the only woman from both countries who has climbed the more difficult and dangerous ascent to K2 in 2014. K2 is 1,500km northwest of the Mount Everest summit. She also was the tenth Aussie woman to summit Mount Everest itself in 2011.

Source: Culture Trip

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Everest#Mount Everest#She Did It#Nepal#Australian#Aussie#Nine News
Daily Mail

‘This is how she repays me for giving her a home!’ Anger of the jilted mother whose partner ran off with the Ukrainian refugee they let live with them

A jilted mother-of-three whose partner ran off with a Ukrainian refugee has shared her anger after she let the woman into her home. Lorna Garnett says she was left heartbroken after her partner of ten years decided to leave her for Sofiia Karkadym just ten days after she moved into their hours after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
Country
Belgium
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'The happiest day of my life': Jeremy Clarkson says daughter Emily's wedding to former boyband star Alex Andrew was 'sublime' as he shares sweet video of their first dance

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily looked on cloud nine as she had her first dance with her new husband Alex Andrew at their weekend wedding. The podcast host, 27, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal the first look at her stunning countryside nuptials. Jeremy, 62, proclaimed his daughter's...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Rose named after one of UK's first black gardeners is planted at Buckingham Palace: Queen hails 'friendship and community' represented by flower honouring 18th century horticulturalist John Ystumllyn

The Queen has hailed the 'friendship and community' represented by a newly planted rose named after one of Britain's first black gardeners being planted at Buckingham Palace today. A yellow rose honouring the 18th century horticulturalist John Ystumllyn was given a spot at Buckingham Palace rose garden on Monday and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy