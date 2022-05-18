ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your dryer NOW! Firefighters issue an urgent warning after Australian family's home nearly burns down because the dryer was filled with lint

By Eliza Mcphee
 6 days ago

Firefighters have warned of the deadly dangers that come from forgetting one simple household chore - cleaning the tumble dryer filter.

A crew from the Berowra Rural Fire Brigade, in Sydney's north, were called to a home after a resident noticed the stench of burning coming from their laundry.

To the firefighters' horror they found the dryer filter was completely full of lint, and that the homeowner didn't know the filter even existed or that they were supposed to clean it regularly.

Firefighters from the Berowra Rural Fire Brigade were called to a home after a resident could smell the stench of burning only to discover their dryer filter was full of lint

Sharing a photo to the BRFB Facebook page, a mountain of lint is seen stuck together inside the vent.

'This photo of a lint filter was from a local resident home after they could smell a strong smell of burning and called 000,' they said.

It's recommended that the filter be emptied after each load, because if not it can restrict the airflow and lead to overheating and fires.

Not cleaning out the dryer's vent is one of the top ten reasons for house fires, according to a post from the NSW RFS Long Beach Brigade in 2020.

The fire brigade shared a warning ahead of the bushfire season with a horrifying photo of a dryer having completely burst into flames.

The NSW RFS Long Beach Brigade shared a photo of a dryer that had burst into flames in 2020 after the filter hadn't been cleaned out

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

