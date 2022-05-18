ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get TikTok Inspired Heatless Curls For Less Than $15

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: deagreez/Adobe

Keep Your Hair Healthy Without The Heat

When it comes to hairstyling, curls are always a great choice. They look great, are versatile, and give your hair a luscious bounce. However, there is one major issue with the standard heated curling methods-they’re damaging.

Using heated styling tools repeatedly can seriously damage your hair in the long run. It’s usually okay to curl your hair with the heat every once and a while, but with all the new hair tools out there, why not cut back?

Heatless hair curlers have been trending as of late thanks to their hair health benefits and affordability. Not too long ago, Lizzy M Wong on TikTok showed us how effective heatless curling rods can be. In the TikTok video, Lizzy shows her viewers how easy it is to get a full head of bouncy curls with just a little bit of prep-time.

Now you can beautiful curls without the damage with the help of a heatless curling rod headband that’s under $15 on Amazon.

Heatless curling rods are a cost-effective and healthy alternative to standard heat-styled curls. Plus, they can’t take a lot less time and arm work! This particular heatless curling rod headband by Ivyu is an inexpensive option for getting those luscious curls in no time. Plus, this set comes in 30 different color options, so you can pick your favorite.

For $13.99, you can get this handy curling rod headband that gives you a total hair transformation. This headband is also easy to super easy to use. According to the product page, this curling rod headband can be used in three simple steps:

  • Wet your hair with a spray bottle or wet brush
  • Set the middle of the band with the included clip on the top of your head
  • Twist your hair around the roller and secure the ends with the scrunchies from your kit

That’s all it takes to get nice, natural-looking curls that last.

While they are effective, heated hair curlers can cause too much damage to your pretty strands. Thankfully TikTok is here to show us a new, easy way to get great-looking curls. Whether you sleep on this headband or wait it out around the house, you’re sure to look great for wherever the day takes you. Get your own set for under $15 on Amazon today.

